Wyoming Republican Lawmaker Comments On Santos, Trump Cards

A Republican lawmaker from Cheyenne has taken to twitter to offer his comments on an embattled New York congressman elect as well as the Donald Trump digital trading card line recently announced by the 45th president.

Rep-elect George Santos has been under fire for allegedly making several false claims, including that his allegedly Jewish grandparents escaped from the holocaust. But he was quoted in the New York Post this week as admitting that he wasn't actually Jewish as well as embellishing his educational and employment history.

Republican Rep. Landon Brown posted the following on Twitter:

Earlier this month, Rep. Brown called a line of digital trading cards featuring former President Trump as "lunacy":

Brown has represented House District 9 in the Wyoming House since 2017.