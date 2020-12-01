Wyoming Reports 15 New COVID-Related Deaths
The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday announced 15 new COVID-19 related deaths.
According to the health department, residents are added to the state's total based on official death certificate information. If they don't describe COVID as either causing or contributing to a person's death, they're not added to the count.
To date, Wyoming has reported 230 COVID-related deaths.
According to the news release, the new deaths include:
- An older adult Big Horn County man died last month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Campbell County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Campbell County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An adult Carbon County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Carbon County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An adult Fremont County man died last month. He was hospitalized both in and outside of Wyoming and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An adult Fremont County man died last month. He had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An adult Fremont County woman died last month. She was hospitalized both in and outside of Wyoming and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Fremont County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Hot Springs County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Laramie County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- Another older adult Laramie County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Laramie County man died last month. He was not hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Platte County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Weston County man died last month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.