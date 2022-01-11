The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in Wyoming has reallocated $1 million of its funding to the Northern Arapaho Tribal Housing Program according to the Department of Family Services (DFS).

Treasury guidelines have allowed programs to reallocate ERA1 funding to authorized entities, which are the state of Wyoming, Eastern Shoshone, and Northern Arapaho in Wyoming.

Korin Schmidt, director of the DFS, said:

"Thanks to the leadership of the governor’s office, we have been able to reallocate funding to the Northern Arapaho Tribe to help households in their community," Schmidt said. "Kudos must also be given to the Northern Arapaho Tribe, which funded non-tribal member households facing eviction before Wyoming's state program launched last year. We all want to make it possible for eligible families and individuals to get the help that they need to keep a roof over their heads."

The Northern Arapaho Tribal Housing Program has met the Treasury Department’s threshold to receive additional funding, and according to their website, they have received a total of $2.6 million in funding for the rental program.

It is unclear however how much of that money has been spent thus far or how many people have been helped.

The ERA Program in Wyoming received $200 million from the federal government to assist those who are struggling to make rental payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with $20 million allocated for administration operations.

Since the program began in April 2021, it has given out $15.6 million to 6,159 households, out of the 9,878 applications submitted and $180 million available.

According to the DFS, Wyoming is the only state so far to reallocate federal ERA funding to a tribe.

However, the Department of Treasury's website lists several states, including Montana and North Dakota, that have had millions of dollars reallocated to the Chippewa Cree Housing Authority and Oglala Sioux Lakota Housing Agency respectively.