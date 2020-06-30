Wyoming Medical Center Shooter Gets 5-Year Probation Sentence

The Casper man who was convicted of walking into the Wyoming Medical Center emergency room last March and firing a handgun at two people will have his sentence changed to five years of intensive supervised probation, provided he graduates the Wyoming Honor Camp and Wyoming Boot Camp program on July 2.

Mitchell Darin Taylor appeared in Natrona County District Court via video conference on Tuesday where he had a 6- to 9-year prison sentence modified to five years of intensive supervised probation.

Taylor was also given a 12- to 24-month sentence for felony property destruction.

Prior to Tuesday's hearing, boot camp officials wrote the court and said Taylor completed the program with only a few minor hiccups. Taylor appears to have taken responsibility for his actions in the letter.

"On the night of March 3, 2019 and early morning of March 4, 2019, I took a high dose of LSD. I drove to the hospital, went inside and got lost inside of a restricted area," Taylor wrote. "I pulled out my firearm shortly before my first victim, Amy deskins, walked past me and in response I raised my weapon towards her. Soon after this, I began firing several shots both directly in front of me and down a hallway to my right.

"It was down the same hallway that my second victim, Paul Bettinger, had been standing. After several shots, I set my firearm down and wandered until I was found and arrested."

No one was injured.

During his time at boot camp, which began in January, Taylor progressed through a color-coded system going from green, orange, blue and gold. With each progression, Taylor had to write a letter detail his progress and struggles.

"Mr. Taylor's strengths in this program have been his ability to adapt to the discipline of boot camp," his boot camp staff wrote. "The biggest obstacle has been overthinking things presented to him."

Regarding his progress from blue to gold — the final step in the program — Taylor's counselors wrote that they were concerned with Taylor's "ability to just burn through this program, versus the person on the streets who was able to commit the current offense."

Taylor appeared donning a military-style uniform and haircut. He answered all questions with "Sir, yes sir."

It's likely that Taylor will transfer is probation to Las Vegas Nevada, where his father apparently lives. He said he has no interest in coming back to Wyoming.

"Thank you for this opportunity. I've grown up into the man I should have been," Taylor said. "I made a terrible, terrible mistake."

Forgey said he is pleased with Taylor's progress while in the program and noted that it has produced good results in the past.

"Hopefully you're one of those," Forgey said. "Good luck to you, Mr. Taylor. I hope you take advantage of this opportunity. The other option could have been to let you serve out the terms of your sentence.

"Nevertheless, good luck."