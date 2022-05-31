Wyoming Legion Baseball Scoreboard: May 31 – June 5, 2022

The 2022 American Legion Baseball season reaches its third month this week, as we get into June.

With school out or close to being done, several teams will be involved with tournament play this week.

In-state events are in Riverton and Rock Springs, while some teams are heading to Rapid City or Spearfish, South Dakota.

This week also sees the first conference games at the Single-A level.

Game schedules are subject to change. If you have an update or see a game missing, let WyoPreps know by emailing david@wyopreps.com.

TUESDAY, MAY 31:

Riverton at Cody - canceled due to the weather

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1

Final Score: Cody 12 Riverton 1

Final Score: Cody 6 Riverton 5

Final Score: Lovell 9 Powell 6 (conference game)

Final Score: Powell 19 Lovell 11 (conference game)

Final Score: Green River 14 Rawlins 2 (conference game)

Final Score: Green River 11 Rawlins 1 (conference game)

Final Score: Evanston 11 Rock Springs 3

Final Score: Evanston 11 Rock Springs 4

THURSDAY, JUNE 2:

Final Score: Gillette Rustlers 6 Sheridan Jets 5

Final Score: Sheridan Jets 10 Gillette Rustlers 1

Final Score: Cheyenne Hawks 10 Wheatland 5 (conference game)

Final Score: Cheyenne Hawks 7 Wheatland 6 (conference game)

Veterans Classic in Rapid City, SD

Final Score: Sturgis, SD 8 Gillette 1

Final Score: Cheyenne Sixers 9 Mitchell, SD 6

Final Score: Gillette 7 Alliance, NE 1

Final Score: Laramie 7 Mitchell, SD 6

Final Score: Laramie 6 Pierre, SD 1

FRIDAY, JUNE 3:

Veterans Classic in Rapid City, SD

Final Score: Cheyenne Sixers 9 Pierre, SD 0 - Feezer throws a no-hitter with 8 strikeouts

Final Score: Gillette 12 406 Flyers (MT) 11 - C. Schilling with the GW RBI-single to give the Riders a walk-off win in the bottom of the 7th. Gillette scored 4 in the 7th after the Flyers had taken the lead with 4 in the top of the inning.

Final Score: Rapid City (SD) Post 22 Hardhats 7 Laramie 3

Alan Tellinghuisen Tournament in Spearfish, SD

Final Score: Douglas 8 Rapid City (SD) Post 315 7 - Holler had the GW RBI-single for the Cats in the bottom of the 7th for the walk-off win. That was part of a 4-run 7th for Douglas. Mongiello had 3 hits & 1 RBI.

Final Score: Douglas 11 Billings (MT) Expos Red 9

SATURDAY, JUNE 4:

Final Score: Billings (MT) Cardinals 5 Cody 0

Final Score: Billings Cardinals 7 Cody 3

Final Score: Sheridan Troopers 12 Powell 1

Final Score: Sheridan Troopers 9 Powell 0

Final Score: Casper Drillers 12 Buffalo 6 (conference game) - a 7-run 3rd helps the Drillers to a conference win.

Final Score: Casper Drillers 9 Buffalo 3 (conference game) - Drillers had a 5-run first and never looked back. Smith with 3 hits & 1 RBI.

Post 24 3rd Annual Coronavirus Tournament in Rock Springs

Final Score: Jackson 18 Rock Springs 4 - Giants scored the last 14 runs after the game was tied. A. Gralund with 3 hits & 3 RBIs.

Final Score: Jackson 20 Rock Springs 3 - a 10-run 1st propels the Giants to a second win. Garner had 4 hits & 4 RBIs.

Final Score: Wheatland 11 Evanston 6 - Lobos rallied from a 5-2 deficit and scored in the last 5 innings. They took the lead with 3 in the 5th. Petroski had 2 hits & 4 RBIs.

Final Score: Evanston 8 Wheatland 5 - Lobos led 4-1 early, but a 5-run 6th helped Evanston prevail. Rich had 3 hits & 1 RBI. 3 more Outlaws had 1 hit & 2 RBIs each.

Roy Peck Wood Bat Invite in Riverton

Final Score: Riverton 17 Rawlins 1 - Raiders scored 14 runs in the 2nd inning. Hauck had 2 hits & 3 RBIs. Bevers added 3 hits & 2 RBIs.

Final Score: Lovell 13 Rawlins 3 - Mustangs scored in all 4 inns. Pickett led the way with 2 hits & 3 RBIs. Wright added 3 RBIs.

Final Score: Lovell 7 Green River 4 - Mustangs scored 7 in the 1st two inns. and hold on. Rodriguez had 3 hits, while James added 3 RBIs.

Final Score: Riverton 2 Green River 0 - DeVries throws a 1-hit shutout.

Veterans Classic in Rapid City, SD

Final Score: Laramie 7 Miles City, MT 6 (8 inns.) - Rangers win on a walk-off balk.

Final Score: Gillette 3 Fremont, NE 1

Final Score: Cheyenne Sixers 10 Miles City, MT 0 - Rodriguez tosses a 2-hitter shutout.

Final Score: Cheyenne Sixers 8 Fargo, ND Post 400 0 - McAnelly tosses a no-hitter with 11 Ks & 3 walks. He also hit a home run for Cheyenne.

Alan Tellinghuisen Tournament in Spearfish, SD

Final Score: Douglas 14 Belle Fourche, SD 1

SUNDAY, JUNE 5:

Final Score: Sheridan Troopers 10 Casper Oilers 2

Final Score: Sheridan Troopers 10 Casper Oilers 0

Final Score: Sheridan Jets 14 Casper Drillers 1 (conference game)

Final Score: Casper Drillers 7 Sheridan Jets 5 (conference game)

Final Score: Cheyenne Hawks 11 Torrington 1 (conference game)

Final Score: Cheyenne Hawks 13 Torrington 3 (conference game)

Post 24 3rd Annual Coronavirus Tournament in Rock Springs

Final Score: Wheatland 15 Rock Springs 11

Final Score: Jackson 13 Wheatland 12

Final Score: Jackson 13 Evanston 12

Final Score: Evanston 8 Rock Springs 7

Roy Peck Wood Bat Invite in Riverton

Final Score: Green River 18 Rawlins 3

Final Score: Riverton 7 Lovell 6

3rd Place Game = Final Score: Green River 15 Rawlins 1

Championship = Final Score: Riverton 6 Lovell 5 - Hutchison with the GW 2-run 3B in the 7th for the walk-off win.

Veterans Classic in Rapid City, SD

Final Score: Cheyenne Sixers 10 Gillette 2 - Sixers win the tournament for the 2nd straight year. Sixers broke it open with 4 in the 3rd. McAnelly & Costopoulos had 2 hits & 2 RBIs each.

Laramie vs. Rapid City Post 320 - rained out

Alan Tellinghuisen Tournament in Spearfish, SD

Douglas vs. ETC Knights (NE) - rained out