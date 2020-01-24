Wyoming Lawmakers To Consider Increasing State Elected Salaries

A bill that would increase the salaries of Wyoming's five statewide elected officials has been filed for the upcoming session of the Wyoming Legislature.

House Bill 54 was officially filed on January 16 for the session that will get underway Feb.10. If approved by lawmakers, the legislation would increase the annual salary of the governor from the current $105,000 per year to $150,000 annually.

Meanwhile, the salaries of Wyoming's other four statewide elected officials -- the Secretary of State, Auditor, Treasurer, and State Superintendent -- would go up from the current $92,000 annually to $120,000 per year.

The pay raises would not go into effect until after the 2022 election. While Governor Mark Gordon would get a rise under the proposal, he issued a statement in December opposing the idea of a salary increase:

''While I appreciate the Legislature's concerns, neither in my budget nor anywhere else have I suggested any change to electeds’ salaries. On the contrary, I remain focused on providing appropriate compensation for state employees and ensuring our wages throughout state government are competitive. We are early in the budget discussions and this proposal would have to work its way through the legislature. I ran for Governor to serve the people of Wyoming, not for the pay."

House Bill 54 is sponsored by the Joint Appropriations Committee.