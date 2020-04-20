Wyoming Food Bank Of The Rockies Distributes $52K In Funding

Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies announced Monday that it has made $52,000 available in direct funding to its 180 partners throughout Wyoming.

The non-profit says its partner organizations have requested more than twice the normal amount of food during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Forty-three local grants will be provided. Each county in Wyoming will receive funding.

"Our team is incredibly passionate about feeding Wyoming families in need," Operations Manager Richard Plumlee said. "Given that food-insecurity exists in every county in our state, these funds will help place essential and nutritious food into the hands of neighbors in need. We're all proud to serve our partners, pantries, soup kitchens and children’s programs.”

Just in April, WFBR will give out 4,800 food boxes, which adds up to 406,000 meals.

