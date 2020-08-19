Wyoming Ed. Department Releases Surveillance Testing Guidelines

The Wyoming Department of Education on Wednesday offered a look into what staff surveillance testing for COVID-19 would look like in the state's schools.

School districts would opt into the testing program.

Those districts that do opt-in would be asked to test 20% of its staff members every two weeks and that each sample is a representation of different duties. Those selected would be rotated such that a district's entire staff would be tested every 10 weeks.

"The goal of this effort is to detect infected individuals who don’t have symptoms, or before they develop symptoms. This would allow public health officials to intervene," the memo says.

Staff can not be required to take tests.

The memo, sent to the state's superintendents, also outlined what to expect if a student or staff member is found to be positive for COVID-19.

Once positive, that person (or their parents if under 18 years of age) would be contacted to complete an investigation and place the person with COVID-19 in isolation.

Public health officials would then assess who is considered to be a close contact and needs to be quarantined. The school may be contacted for seating arrangements.

Students and staff who are given an isolation order will be required to stay home until they meet the criteria for release which includes at least 10 days since symptoms began, no fever for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications and respiratory symptoms have improved.

If the infected person is asymptomatic, they will be allowed to return once 10 days have passed.