Wyoming COVID-19 New-Case Count Ties Early-May Previous High

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Wyoming grew by the fastest rate since early May in numbers released Monday.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the 27 lab-confirmed and six suspected cases matched the previous high of 33 cases on May 6.

The Wyoming Department of Health reported Monday that 17 more people with lab-confirmed cases had recovered from the COVID-19 illness, for a total of 245 active, lab-confirmed cases statewide.

That’s up from 203 such cases May 22, 131 on April 22 and 19 on March 22.

Twenty people have died of the coronavirus in Wyoming.