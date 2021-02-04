Wyoming Bill To Study Implementation Of Medical Marijuana Filed

A bill that would direct the Wyoming Department of Health to recommend a possible timeline for "implementation and regulation of medical marijuana" in Wyoming has been filed in the state legislature. You can read House Bill 82 here.

It is sponsored by Representative(s) Henderson, Baker, Hallinan, Sweeney, and Zwonitzer, and Senator(s) Gierau.

The measure would also order the Department of Health to identify conditions that might be treated with medical marijuana. The bill does not, however, directly call for legalizing medical marijuana in Wyoming.

While pot remains illegal in the Cowboy State, it has long been legal in Colorado for both recreational and medicinal use. Voters in Montana and South Dakota also have voted to legalize marijuana.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app