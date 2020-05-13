Two Wyoming Air National Guard C-130 will fly over more than 30 of the state's healthcare and mental health facilities Friday in honor of the men and women who work there.

The AIr Guard says the flyovers will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Friday and culminate at 3:15 p.m. over the Cheyenne VA Center.

"We look forward to conducting an aerial salute to the health care professionals on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19," the Wyoming Air Guard said on social media.

The flyovers include Wyoming Medical Center, Summit Valley Medical Center, Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Center and Wyoming Behavioral Institute at 2:25 p.m.