Wyatt Moore Wins Gatorade Wyoming Boys Track Honor

Star Valley sprinter Wyatt Moore has been chosen as the 2019 recipient of the Gatorade Wyoming Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year award.

In its 34th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company made the announcement Monday.

Moore won both the sprint titles at the Class 4A Wyoming State Track and Field Championships held in Casper in May. He won the 100-meters in 11.09 seconds. Moore topped his competition in the 200-meters in 22.32 seconds. He added a seventh place in the long jump and anchored the fifth-place 4x100 meter relay. Moore helped his team finish in third place in the Class 4A boys division.

The recent graduate of Star Valley High School also captured the silver medal at the Arcadia Invitational. Moore qualified for the New Balance Nationals in both sprint events earlier this month.

He is the state record holder for the indoor 60-meter dash with a time of 6.48 seconds, which was set March 2.

Moore is a four-time state champion.

In addition to what he’s done on the track, Moore maintained a weighted 3.99-grade point average. He has volunteered locally as a youth football and basketball coach. He has also donated time for various community service projects through his church youth group.

Kelly Walsh Track Coach Bryan Coventry was very complimentary of Moore’s competitiveness in the release from The Gatorade Company.

“The thing that sets Wyatt apart is that he comes from one of the smallest schools in the 4A classification and just carried on his winning ways [at every level]. I have seen smaller-school kids fold under the pressure of competing with the Cheyenne’s and Casper’s at the state meet, and Wyatt made it look easy in the sprints this year.”

Moore will run track on scholarship at the University of Wyoming beginning this fall.

He joins recent winners of this award from Wyoming in Brodie Roden (2018 – Riverton HS), McCade Johnson (2017 – Laramie HS), Brody Smith (2016 – Cody HS), and Chase Andersen (2015 – Natrona County HS). Moore is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year honor, which will be announced in June.

As part of Gatorade’s “Play It Forward” campaign, Moore has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choice. If he desires, Moore can write an essay to try and win one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants towards an organization he chooses.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program identifies one winner from each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia that sanction, high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track and field. There is also one National Player of the Year in each sport. There is one male and female that are named the Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year from the 12 national winners. Overall, 607 student-athletes are honored each year.