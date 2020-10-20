“World Needs More Cowboys” Celebration Coming to Douglas

On Tuesday, October 27, "The World Need More Cowboys" celebration will be taking place in Douglas.

The event had been postponed in September following an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Converse County schools.

The public is invited to the rescheduled event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Douglas High School gymnasium. There will be free appetizers and beverages available.

New UW President Ed Seidel will be speaking during a brief program at the celebration, as well as the head coach of the UW women's basketball team, Gerald Mattinson.

UW faculty members and admissions representatives will be available to answer questions and interact with attendees.

The Douglas High School marching band is scheduled to perform as well.