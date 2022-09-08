Woman Wanted For Wyoming Cell Phone Theft

Police in Rock Springs are asking for information on a woman who allegedly stole a cell phone from a local Verizon store.

That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post, the woman shown in the above photos hid a cell phone in her clothing and walked out of the store without paying for it.

The incident allegedly happened on August 27 at around 1 p.m. at the Rock Springs Verizon store at 101 Gateway Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the suspect is being asked to call the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575 and reference case R22-17453.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.