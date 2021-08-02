Wildfire Smoke Sparks ‘Air Quality Alert’ For Much of Wyoming

Wildfires burning in Canada and the western United States are creating an expanding smoke plume that shrouded much of Wyoming in a haze Monday (August 2).

In response, the National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert in effect through Tuesday afternoon. The cities of Cheyenne and Casper are included in the alert.

According to the National Weather Service, "The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities"

The Health Department adds that everyone should avoid spending too much time breathing the smoky air. exposure to poor air quality conditions.

WYZ101>103-106>108-117>119-031900- Converse County Lower Elevations-Niobrara County-North Laramie Range- Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County-East Platte County- Goshen County-South Laramie Range Foothills-Central Laramie County- East Laramie County- Including the cities of Douglas, Glenrock, Bill, Deer Creek, Lusk, Redbird, Garrett, Esterbrook, Bordeaux, Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington, Whitaker, Federal, Horse Creek, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs 1141 AM MDT Mon Aug 2 2021 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY... The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the Wyoming Department of Health. WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Much of Southeast Wyoming from Douglas to Cheyenne. WHEN...Until 1 PM Tuesday. IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Montana and Pacific Northwest wildfires. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/

