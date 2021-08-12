Wildfire Bears Down on Montana Towns as West Burns

LAME DEER, Mont. (AP) — A wildfire is threatening several Montana towns and a California blaze that is the largest in the nation has continued to slowly spread as the Western United States burns.

Fire officials say the Richard Spring Fire in rural southeastern Montana jumped a road where they had hoped to stop it as the fire advanced Thursday across the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.

The towns of Ashland and Lame Deer are under evacuation orders.

In California, the Dixie Fire has burned nearly 790 square miles and more than 550 homes.

It's 30% contained.

The wildfires are among more than 100 burning in over a dozen Western states.