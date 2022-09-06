If you remember, last year, the Double Dub's food truck crew made their way to Buffalo, New York in pursuit of chicken wings and glory. Well, they came back with some championship hardware from the National Buffalo Wing Festival. They came in first in the Xtra Hot competition and third in the Creative Spicy category. They also won the Spirit Award.

They made the trek to Western New York again this past weekend and grabbed even more recognition. This year, they came in second place in the Creative Spicy Wing category, second place in the Best Traditional Hot Wing category, and third place in the Best Creative/Traditional BBQ Wing category. But even better, they are coming back with a very prestigious award from the festival, the Festival Favorite award!

Get our free mobile app

If you open the post from the National Buffalo Wing Festival's Facebook post, you'll see a familiar name popping up over and over.

Here's a look at some of their hardware before they were given the Festival Favorite.

And here's the big one, I love that they posed it in the middle of the field where Josh Allen plays on Sundays.

If you've had Double Dub's you know exactly what Buffalo, New York knows, they have some serious wings! I like to head to Freedom's Edge Brewing Company after work on Fridays to grab lunch from Double Dub's since they're in front of the brewery every Friday. My favorite sauce is the Spicy Blue Cheese(it's also Josh Allen's favorite). They have several trucks that run from Laramie to Cheyenne and Wheatland and are making their way down to Northern Colorado.

Congrats to the crew from Double Dub's, keep making Wyoming proud!

Look! See What To Expect At The New Natural Grocers Location In Cheyenne