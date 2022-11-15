LARAMIE -- Who will be under center for the Cowboys Saturday night when Boise State visits War Memorial Stadium for a first-place battle in the Mountain Division?

Great question.

Andrew Peasley, who has started all 10 games at quarterback this fall, left last Saturday's game in the second quarter with an apparent head injury. The junior signal caller was hammered to the turf while lunging for a loose ball in the first quarter. He took another direct shot to the helmet on a scramble in the second, too.

Get our free mobile app

Craig Bohl said the Utah State transfer did indeed enter concussion protocol. With those injuries, he added, throwing out a timetable for return doesn't really work.

"That's a different thing from anything else," Wyoming's ninth-year head coach said during his Monday press conference.

Peasley has completed nearly 53% of his passes while amassing 1,284 yards through the air. He also has nine touchdown tosses to go along with six interceptions.

MORE UW FOOTBALL NEWS FROM 7220SPORTS:

* Wyoming Football: News and notes ahead of Boise State

* Three stars of the game: Pokes vs. Rams

* Behind the numbers: Wyoming vs. CSU

* Turning point, unsung hero and what's next for UW football

* Rants and Raves: CSU Edition

* Clemons, Cowboys escape Fort Collins with 14-13 victory

* Tuck's Takes: An emotional Jayden Clemons enters Border War lore

Jayden Clemons entered in relief last Saturday in Fort Collins. The redshirt sophomore completed 7-of-11 passes for 90 yards. He scored from 14 yards out to get the visitors on the scoreboard in the second quarter. Early in the fourth, the Utah transfer fired a perfect 32-yard strike to Alex Brown to give Wyoming a 14-13 lead over Colorado State.

That's how the 114th edition of the Border War would end, too.

If Clemons gets the call in this all-important tilt with the Broncos Saturday night, Bohl said his teammate will once again rally around the former walk-on.

"You know, he has been an engaged leader," Bohl said. "Last year at this time, he was running on the scout team. He made a predetermined decision to improve his skill set and then he became much more of a student of the game. So, he has that credibility. Then he's got an engaging personality. He went in there and he did not flinch. I mean, he didn't flinch at all."

Clemons had just two pass attempts in his career before coming into the CSU game.

Bohl said if Clemons starts and Peasley can't go, Hank Gibbs will serve as the back-up quarterback against Boise State. Wyoming also has Evan Svoboda and Caden Becker on the roster.