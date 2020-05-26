WHO Warns 1st Wave of Pandemic Not Over; Dampens Hopes

BANGKOK (AP) — As Brazil and India struggle with surging coronavirus cases, a top health expert is warning that the world is still smack in the middle of the pandemic.

Those comments from Dr. Mike Ryan of the World Health Organization are dampening hopes for a speedy global economic rebound.

A U.S. travel ban takes effect Tuesday for foreigners coming from Brazil.

On top of that, the South American country got a warning from the U.N. health agency not to reopen its economy before it can perform enough tests to control the spread of the coronavirus.

India reported a record single-day jump in new infections for the seventh straight day and Russia had a record number of daily coronavirus deaths.