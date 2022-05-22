WHO chief: The COVID Pandemic is ‘Most Certainly Not Over’

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is "most certainly not over" despite a decline in reported cases since the peak of the omicron wave.

Get our free mobile app

He told governments on Sunday that "we lower our guard at our peril."

The U.N. health agency’s director-general told officials gathered in Geneva for the opening of the WHO’s annual meeting that "declining testing and sequencing means we are blinding ourselves to the evolution of the virus."

The WHO leader noted that almost 1 billion people in lower-income countries still haven’t been vaccinated and said vaccine hesitancy around the world has been fueled by "disinformation."