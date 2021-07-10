White House Calling Out critics of Door-to-Door Vaccine Push
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden White House is no longer refraining from criticizing Republican officials who play down the importance of coronavirus vaccinations or seek to make political hay of the federal government’s all-out effort to drive shots into arms.
With the COVID-19 vaccination rate plateauing across the country, the White House is returning fire at those they see as spreading harmful misinformation or fear about the shots.
When South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tried to block door-to-door efforts to drive up the vaccination rate in his state, White House press secretary Jen Psaki did not mince words.
She said the failure to provide accurate information about the vaccine is “literally killing people.”
