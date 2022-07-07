What? Nowhere In Wyoming Made It On This List Of Best Cities For Recreation

One of my favorite things about living in Wyoming is the amazing amount of things to do.

Granted, Glenrock, Wyoming (where I live and my kids go to school) IS a bit limited for recreational activities...but Casper and Douglas are less than 30 minutes away and offer plenty of family-friendly activities.

Hiking, floating the river, outdoor concerts, farmer's markets, and art walks are just a few of the Summertime activities that can be found locally. There are tons of parks spread throughout the state, and I don't just mean smaller city parks. The state parks are easily accessible too.

And having lived in several different cities in the state, I can assure you that many other cities and towns in Wyoming do the same.

What about the winter?

Skiing, snowshoeing, and ice climbing comes to mind as fun outdoor activities...and as far as indoors...we have bowling, live music in numerous bars, indoor markets, a trampoline park, and numerous no or low-cost family-friendly museums.

Every city and town with a library has weekly story time and kid-friendly afterschool activities, and numerous religious groups have year-long activities open to the public.

So WHY was Wyoming and its cities/towns left off a recent list of Best And Worst Cities for Recreation?

There were 100 towns listed, with Las Vegas, Orlando, and Cincinnati taking the top three spots.

The bottom three spots are held by Jersey City, Chula Vista (CA), and Fort Wayne (IN).

Denver was in the 17th spot, and Colorado Springs was 62.

In the end, we should breathe a sigh of relief rather than be insulted.

After all, not being on this list means that we can continue to keep Wyoming our little secret.

