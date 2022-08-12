What Music Genre Is Least Favorite Of Wyoming Football Players?
The likes and dislikes of the Wyoming players is interesting. Everyone has their favorite music, but what about least favorite?
According to a recent Instagram video, the University of Wyoming locker room has some MAJOR diversity when it comes to the music they enjoy and the music they REALLY dislike.
According to a survey earlier this year, CBS News asked a group of music lovers under the age of 30, what their favorite music was.
I get it, it's CBS News, can they actually take a proper music survey? For the case of this article, we'll let it fly...because they were WAY off.
Here are the results of the CBS News survey of the Top 5 Favorite types of music of Music Lovers of all ages
- Christian/ Gospel (10%)
- Country/ Western (12%) Who even calls it "Country Western"?
- Hip Hop/Rap (14%)
- Pop(ular) (15%)
- Rock (32%)
Under 30 music listeners
- Country/Western (8%) AGAIN, Who calls it that?
- Christian/ Gospel (11%)
- Rock (17%)
- Pop(ular) 19%
- Hip Hop/Rap (32%)
When the players of Wyoming's Football Team were asked "which type of music was their least favorite kind of music", it may've not been as a big of a surprise as we'd think, but Country was definitely NOT on the top of the hate list. Not to say it wasn't said a couple of times, but NOT the most hated.
Jazz was mentioned MANY times, K-Pop (Korean Popular Music) but not as many times as hard rock/ scream metal.
The likes and dislikes of music are quite interesting, especially when it's guys between the age of 18-22.
No matter what their favorite music or least favorite music is, we'll ALL be rooting for them every game this fall...#GOPOKES.