Weekend Poll: When Will The COVID Pandemic End?

The world, the United States, and Wyoming have been dealing with a COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020.

A series of mask mandates, the introduction of vaccines, and even some shutdowns and lockdowns in some places have come and gone.

But just when it looked like things were getting back to normal, the omicron variant appeared, prompting a new wave of infections. In Laramie County, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department reported a surge of infections in the week prior to last week, with 800 new cases.

But at the same time, the number of hospitalizations at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was down to 18 last Monday--the lowest total in quite some time. And Laramie County School District #1 has lifted its Facemask mandate effective Jan. 24.

Meanwhile, some health authorities are warning that more variants of the virus are possible.

So is this ever going to end?

Or, perhaps like some people, you think the media and politicians are hyping up the threat for their own reasons?