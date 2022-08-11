WATCH: Young Wildlife Photographer Shares Wyoming’s Beauty With The World

Those of us that live in Wyoming know all about the beauty that surrounds us.

Though, admittedly there are times when we get so used to it that we forget how inspiring it can be to the rest of the world.

Thankfully we have people like Isaac Spotts who are more than happy to use their photography skills to remind us how lucky we are.

While I know, some of you would rather we don't let the secret out about how amazing Wyoming is, I think it's wonderful when people like Spotts use their talents to showcase the beauty of our state.

Spotts and his family moved to Wyoming in 2016, and now at the age of 22, it's safe to say that Spotts is a professional Wildlife Photographer.

His work has been recognized by National Geographic Editors, who published him three times in their Daily Dozen. More recently, his work was featured in Jackson Hole Magazine. Spotts was named 2018 Nature’s Best Youth Photographer of the Year (Windland Smith Rice International Award), which resulted in his “Battle of the Bulls” image being displayed in the Smithsonian.

Spotts has 1.2M followers on his @isaactakespics TikTok account and 178K followers on his Instagram account.

After looking at his recently posted video below...it's not hard to see why.

Isn't that footage beautiful? If you'd like to see some of Spotts' photography, he shared some of his favorite photographs in this Instagram video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaac Spotts (@isaacspicz)

I think the mama Fox and her cub is my favorite, though the Mountain Goat looking quizzically at the camera is also amazing.

You can learn more about Spotts by heading to his website.

PS Am I the only one that thinks he looks exactly like Casey Dutton from "Yellowstone"?

