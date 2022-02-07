WATCH: Wyoming’s Jaelin Kauf Wins The Sliver Medal in Beijing

She placed 3rd in qualification rounds.

She won SLIVER in the main event.

Below is the video of our Wyoming girl winning silver.

Wyoming's own Jaelin Kauf made us all proud as she swooshed, and backflipped her way into Olympic history.

It's exciting to have someone from Wyoming representing in the Olympics.

This is not just downhill skiing. She has to do a backflip halfway down.

First, watch her qualifying run where she placed 3rd in Beijing.

NAILED IT!

Now let's see that backflip when she won SLIVER!

PERFECT!

Below is the same shot, different angle.

When you see the video you might be struck by how effortlessly she seems to float through the air as she flips.

Now, let's watch that all the way through in the video below when she won the silver Sunday night.

At the end of this run, she was the fastest skier with the fewest mistakes.

She was in the running for GOLD!

Now is just a matter of waiting to see if anyone could do better.

Someone did just a tad bit better and Jaelin walked away with the sliver medal.

If you need a little back story on our Wyoming girl, here are two videos that will help you out. The first one gives us her own story in her own words. Where in Wyoming she is from and where her passion for skiing comes from.

She was then featured on NBC where they interviewed our star girl as well as her mom

Mom says Jaelin was skiing before she was born. What she means by that is that mom was skiing when she was pregnant with Jaelin.

Mom and daughter have been together every step of the way. This Olympic run is truly a family team effort.

Feeling like you want to congratulate her? YOU CAN!

Jaelin Kauf has a Facebook page at this link. Feel free to drop in your congratulations and thank her for representing her nation and her state.

This is also a personal goal for hers and her mom that they will remember for the rest of their lives.

