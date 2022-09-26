WATCH: Wyoming-based Video Game Is Now an HBO Max Television Series

Video game franchises are becoming a big budget for television and movies, as are comic books adaptions (a la Marvel and DC). Films like Uncharted, Sonic the Hedgehog, Resident Evil and Mortal Kombat have proven that the genre is definitely a moneymaker.

The latest video game to get a television series is The Last of Us, which although completely shot in Canada, partially takes place in Jackson, Wyoming.

The official HBO Max YouTube channel shared the awesome trailer earlier this morning (September 26th, 2022), along a caption the read:

Save who you can save. The HBO Original series #TheLastOfUs is coming in 2023 to HBOMax.

The official The Last of Us website states:

The series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

The series stars Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Wonder Women 1984, Game of Thrones fame) and Bella Ramsey, who was also on Game of Thrones (she played the young, but fearless Lyanna Mormont). The series will also feature Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), as Joel's younger brother Tommy.

If the trailer is any indication, the show should be a hit. The cast is excellent and The Last of Us is rumored to be the largest television production in Canadian history. Considering how widely popular the game series is, this is going to be a sure shot for HBO.

