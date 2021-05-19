WATCH: ‘I Am Proud.’ Demi Lovato Comes Out As Nonbinary
Singer Demi Lovato revealed on Wednesday they identify as nonbinary and are changing their pronouns.
Get our free mobile app
Lovato told fans the decision came after “self-reflective work.”
The singer said they picked the gender-neutral pronouns “them” and “they” as “this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression.”
They added, “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.”