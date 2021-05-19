WATCH: ‘I Am Proud.’ Demi Lovato Comes Out As Nonbinary

Getty Images

Singer Demi Lovato revealed on Wednesday they identify as nonbinary and are changing their pronouns.

Get our free mobile app

Lovato told fans the decision came after “self-reflective work.”

The singer said they picked the gender-neutral pronouns “them” and “they” as “this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression.”

They added, “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.”


LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

Filed Under: ap news, Associated Press, demi lovato, gender fluidity, non-binary, pronouns, them, They
Categories: Associated Press, News
Back To Top