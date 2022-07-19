WATCH: Developer Turns ‘The Wyoming Incident’ Into Video Game

There are not a lot of video games that take place in or are based in Wyoming, but a Street Fighter II-esque fighting game for PC, called Mugen, allows developers the option to create characters and game levels based on whatever the imagination can possibly think of.

The Mugen Wikipedia entry describes the game engine in detail as follows:

Mugen (stylized as M.U.G.E.N) is a freeware 2D fighting game engine designed by Elecbyte. Content is created by the community, and thousands of fighters, both original and from popular fiction, have been created. It is written in C and originally used the Allegro library. The latest versions of the engine use the SDL library.

After doing some research, I found a developer with the YouTube channel, Maria Carina Andronic, that made a level and characters based on the "The Wyoming Incident". Check out this short video of gameplay below.

I had personally never heard of Mugen before, as it's mostly a PC Game, but after seeing some recent posts on Twitter and TikTok of a game developer (called authors), that goes by Hannibal Royce, out of New York City, that made some pretty amazing character skins and levels, I had to follow him to see more of his work.

Now I'm curious if he can make (or would be willing to make), levels based on Wyoming musical artists, celebrities and historical figures with accurate Cowboy State background levels. I think it would be awesome to see Chris Ledoux battle it out with Aquile at Devils Tower, Yellowstone National Park or even the train station in Cheyenne.

Get our free mobile app

A Quick Retelling of the "The Wyoming Incident" Various versions of "The Wyoming Incident" can be found all over the internet. Below is what seems to be the most widely shared story...but is it true?