Virus Rebounds Around the World, Deaths Top 600,000

BERLIN (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has found fresh legs around the world, as confirmed deaths pass 600,000 and countries from the U.S. to South Africa to India struggle to contain a surge of new infections.

Hong Kong issued tougher new rules on wearing face masks, Spain closed overcrowded beaches and Germany zeroed in on another outbreak at a slaughterhouse.

Even Pope Francis said “the pandemic is showing no sign of stopping” and urged compassion for those whose suffering during the outbreak is worsened by conflicts.

The World Health Organization said 259,848 new infections were reported Saturday, its highest tally yet.