Videos Show Life in Buffalo, Wyoming Nearly 100 Years Ago

If you could find a time machine and go back in time 100 years, would you? That may be a dumb question considering how life is in 2020 so far, but there are new videos that allow you to see what life was like in Buffalo, Wyoming back in the 1920's.

The Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum Archives shared some true slice of life moment from Buffalo early in the 20th century. Here's a quick video of people on Main Street in Buffalo. You'll notice more than a few cowboys.

https://youtu.be/O50N3vSg6Cs

Here's a cattle drive. Imagine what it must have been like to even have a video camera back in the 1920's and 1930's and have to deal with cattle everywhere.

https://youtu.be/NSygk0WTVRQ

Football was also a completely different animal back in that era.

https://youtu.be/UfDyrbrxm70

There were no lack of sheep near Buffalo 100 years ago either. Much like today.

https://youtu.be/tCmsbyCvJtE

Notice the Wyoming 1920's fashion statements in this view of their Main Street back in the day.

https://youtu.be/4ZtPCeG2AX8

They had no smartphones, yet they all seemed to be happy and smiling. Let's find that DeLorean and see if we can hit 88 mph to travel back to that time ourselves. I'll be first in line for that trip.