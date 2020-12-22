Video Shows Wapiti Wolf Pack in Yellowstone Hunting an Elk

There are less humans in Yellowstone National Park this time of year, but there's still plenty of wildlife. A new video shared by a driver shows the Wapiti wolf pack hunting an elk.

This happened just a couple nights ago in Yellowstone. The Wapiti wolf pack doing what they do best. Their hunt happened across a road right in front of this guy.

Here's what the driver said about their video:

The wapiti lake wolf pack is made up of 20 wolves. At last light I witnessed 7 wolves chase a cow elk across the road and eventually kill the elk 50 yards off the road. This occurred in the northern range of Yellowstone national park.

That's pretty accurate information about that pack. Yellowstone Wolf.org shows a few more than 20 now making up the Wapiti wolf pack. Along with the infamous Junction Butte pack, the Wapiti group is one of the most often seen roaming the park.

Another car had a close encounter with the Wapiti wolf pack recently after they stopped and the pack decided to investigate.

Just more proof that there is no place in America wilder than Yellowstone especially now that it's winter and wildlife once again rules the park.