Vice President Pence’s Press Secretary Positive For COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary has the coronavirus.

That makes her the second person who works at the White House complex known to test positive for the virus this week, which is leading the Trump administration to step up safety protocols.

Pence’s spokeswoman Katie Miller tested positive Friday.

She had been in recent contact with Pence but not with President Donald Trump.

She is married to Stephen Miller, a top adviser to Trump.

The White House had no immediate comment on whether Stephen Miller has been tested or is still working out of the White House.