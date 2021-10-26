Vaccine Mandate Opponents Gather At Wyoming Capitol

A crowd of roughly 200-300 people or so opposed to the Biden vaccine mandate gathered at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne on Tuesday morning, ahead of a special session of the Wyoming Legislature on the issue.

At least two busloads of people from other parts of Wyoming were present for the event.

The legislature is scheduled to meet through Thursday, considering a variety of bills aimed at preventing requiring employees of companies in Wyoming to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

President Biden announced in September his mandate requiring that front-line medical workers, employees of companies with over 100 employees, and federal employees be vaccinated. The mandate has not yet been implemented, however.

The crowd was addressed by Laramie County Sheriff candidate James Barth, who led the crowd in prayer a little after 9 a.m. After being reminded about the importance of decorum and that signs are not allowed inside the capitol during a legislative session, members of the crowd went inside to observe the legislative proceedings.

Among those attending the gathering was Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman.