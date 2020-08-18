Nearly half of the people living in the Cowboy State said they'd support an ordinance requiring people in their community to wear a face mask when visiting indoor public places, according to a University of Wyoming survey.

Specifically, 47% of Wyoming residents polled said they'd "strongly support" such an ordinance, an increase of 15 percentage points from last month. Additionally, 13% of survey participants said they'd "somewhat support" a facemask requirement.

Just over 500 Wyomingites took part in the survey, conducted by the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center. It has a margin error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points. Wyoming residents from each county were polled. Survey participants also represented all demographics.

According to the survey, 61% of Wyoming residents said they have changed their daily routines by wearing personal protective equipment in public because of the COVID pandemic. That's an increase of 15 percentage points since April.

Asked if they would support an ordinance requiring facemask use in outdoor settings, 21% of respondents said they would strongly support such a measure and 19% said they would somewhat support it.

Forty-four percent of Wyomingites said they almost always wore a face mask when in public.

