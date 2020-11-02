UW Launching Center for Blockchain and Digital Innovation

The University of Wyoming announced in a release that they will be launching a new Center for Blockchain and Digital Innovation.

A blockchain is a digital record of transactions, where each transaction is added to a chain and validated by multiple computers. This technology is helpful in cryptocurrencies and digital assets, as well as supply chain management and payment systems.

The UW Center for Blockchain and Digital Innovation features an interdisciplinary approach among UW colleges and will aid in innovation, applied research and education, technology development, economic development and job growth, and corporate engagement.