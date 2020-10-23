UW Begins Planning Spring 2021 Semester

The University of Wyoming is beginning to take steps to plan the 2021 spring semester and attempt to hold in person.

The university plans to offer a mix of in-person, hybrid, and online classes in the spring semester. They also plan on taking measures in order to limit the spread of COVID-19, including a rigorous testing program, requirements for face protection and physical distancing, and limits on gatherings.

Classes will start January 25, a week later than had been planned, and there will be no spring break.