UW Begins Phase 4 a Week Early Due to COVID Rise

The University of Wyoming has announced that it will be transitioning into Phase 4 of its fall semester a week early, with this phase beginning on Monday, November 16.

Originally, Phase 4 was scheduled to begin on November 23, with all classes going online at that time, but it was pushed forward because of an increase in COVID-19 cases among the UW community and the state.

The university has advised students to depart for the Thanksgiving break as soon as they receive negative test results this week

Final exams will be conducted online the week of December 7-11.

Students and employees are reminded to follow the university’s policies and public health guidelines while returning home for Thanksgiving. Students returning home after receiving negative test results are encouraged to self-isolate for two weeks once they reach their destinations.

For those spending time on campus next week, required testing will continue through the end of Friday, November 20.

For those spending time on campus after Thanksgiving who cannot physically distance, required testing will begin on November 30 and continue until the winter break. Testing will resume again on January 4.

The university is taking steps to continue delivering as much of an on-campus experience as possible in the spring 2021 semester.

The pandemic has caused the university to adjust the spring semester schedule, with classes starting Jan. 25, a week later than had been planned and there will be no spring break. To help compensate, there will be no classes on Presidents Day, which is on February 15.