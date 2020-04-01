UW Announces $2 Million Agenda to Aid Students

The Universit of Wyoming is taking steps to provide financial security for students for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester in response to student hardships caused by COVID-19.

The steps included are:

A decision to pay the university’s 2,200 student employees, many of whom no longer have access to their positions, through the end of the semester. This is estimated to cost $1.5 million.

The launch of a $250,000 matching program, Pokes Make the Difference, by the UW Foundation’s Board of Directors to create an emergency fund of at least $500,000 for students in need.

Provision of dozens of computers and other technology so that students can complete the semester via online instruction at home.

Distribution of $163,000 by the Associated Students of UW (ASUW) to students who responded to a notice that ASUW would provide student stipends of up to $300.

Students can learn more about criteria and the application process for emergency funds via the UW Dean of Students website, where the application form and process will be available beginning Friday, April 3, and will remain open through Friday, April 17.

For more information, follow the link here.

