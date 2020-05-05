Utah Trooper on I-15 Pulls Over 5-Year-Old Driving to California

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper got a pint-sized surprise when he pulled over a 5-year-old driver who was swerving so badly he thought the driver needed medical attention.

Trooper Rick Morgan said the boy did not respond to his lights but pulled over when he hit his siren on Interstate 15 on Monday.

But when the window came down Morgan said it was pretty clear that it was “a very underaged driver.”

When asked, Morgan said the boy told him he was going to his sister’s house — in California.

His parents were contacted and they came and took custody of their son and the vehicle.