US Preparing New 60-day Eviction Ban Due to COVID Spread

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will put in place a new 60-day eviction moratorium that would protect areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives.

President Joe Biden stopped short of making the announcement Tuesday during a press conference at the White House.

But the new moratorium would protect areas heavily impacted by the coronavirus, where about 90% of the U.S. population lives.

That's according to three people familiar with the plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss the forthcoming announcement.

The turnaround helps heal a rift with liberal Democratic lawmakers who were calling on executive action to keep renters in their homes after a prior moratorium lapsed at the end of July.