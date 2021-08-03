US Preparing New 60-day Eviction Ban Due to COVID Spread
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will put in place a new 60-day eviction moratorium that would protect areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives.
President Joe Biden stopped short of making the announcement Tuesday during a press conference at the White House.
But the new moratorium would protect areas heavily impacted by the coronavirus, where about 90% of the U.S. population lives.
That's according to three people familiar with the plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss the forthcoming announcement.
The turnaround helps heal a rift with liberal Democratic lawmakers who were calling on executive action to keep renters in their homes after a prior moratorium lapsed at the end of July.
