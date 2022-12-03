US Knocked Out of World Cup, Loses to the Netherlands 3-1

Clive Brunskill, Getty Images

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals.

Second-half substitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 in the 76th minute when Christian Pulisic’s cross hit his trailing foot and popped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net.

Dumfries assisted on the first two goals and scored on a volley in the 81st.

The Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games and face Argentina next.

