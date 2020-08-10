US Employers Post More Jobs in June, Pull Back on Hiring

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers advertised more jobs in June compared with May, but overall hiring fell, painting a mixed picture of the job market.

The number of jobs posted on the last day in June jumped 9.6% to 5.9 million, the Labor Department said Monday, a solid gain but still below the pre-pandemic level of about 7 million.

And employers hired 6.7 million people in June, down from 7.2 million in May, a record high.