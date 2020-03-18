US, Canada to Close Border to Nonessential Travel

TORONTO (AP) — The U.S. and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel and the Trump administration is considering a plan to turn back all people who cross the border illegally from Mexico.

U.S. President Donald Trump made the Canada announcement Wednesday on Twitter as the two nations work to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump says the decision will not affect the flow of trade between the countries.

Both countries are eager to choke the spread of the virus but also maintain their vital economic relationship. Canada relies on the U.S. for 75% of its exports. About 18% of American exports go to Canada.