US Advises No Travel to China, Where Virus Deaths Top 200

The U.S. has advised against all travel to China as the number of cases of a worrying new virus spiked more than tenfold in a week, including the highest death toll in a 24-hour period.

The virus has infected almost 10,000 people globally in just two months, a worrying sign of its spread among people that prompted the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a global emergency.

Hours after the State Department issued its level 4 “Do Not Travel" advisory, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines announced Friday that they will suspend all flights between the U.S. and China, joining several international carriers who have stopped flying to China as the virus outbreak continues to spread.