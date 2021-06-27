Unprecedented: Northwest Heat Wave Builds, Records Fall

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Intense. Prolonged. Record-breaking. Unprecedented. Abnormal. Dangerous.

That’s how the National Weather Service described the historic heat wave that’s hitting the Pacific Northwest, pushing daytime temperatures into the triple digits and breaking all-time high temperature records in places where many residents don’t have air conditioning.

Temperatures were expected to rise to 112 degrees in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday and 111 degrees at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday.

The heat wave was also moving into Idaho, where about 3,000 athletes were competing in an Ironman Triathlon in Coeur d'Alene.

The event includes a 2.4 mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile marathon run as temperatures top 100 degrees.