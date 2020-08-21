University of Wyoming Reports 61 COVID-19 Cases

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Officials say the University of Wyoming has reported 61 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The university tested more than 10,000 students and staffers ahead of the fall semester, which is scheduled to begin on Monday.

Out of the 61 confirmed cases reported Thursday, 46 are still active and 15 people have recovered. Two of the 46 active cases are students who were living in the dorms. They have since been isolated.

Other students who were in close contact with the infected students are now required to quarantine for 14 days.

Eight of the active cases are university employees who live off campus.

The final 36 of the active cases are students who live off campus, many of whom officials say do not live in Laramie.