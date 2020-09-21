University of Wyoming ‘Hotspot’ for COVID-19

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Coronavirus cases in Wyoming are continuing to surge, and the University of Wyoming is the state's leading hotspot.

State health officials said Monday that 772 people are known to be currently infected with the virus in Wyoming, up from 428 a week ago.

The largest share of new cases in Wyoming by far is in Albany County, home to the University of Wyoming.

In-person classes at the university resumed Sept. 15 after a more than week-long delay because of virus cases among students and employees.

Albany County has 20 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus and a total of 142 active cases.