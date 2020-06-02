Univ. of Wyoming Releases Draft of Plan for Fall Semester

The University of Wyoming has released a draft plan to restart on-campus education this fall, which includes measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission and a mixture of in-person and online courses.

The university is accepting public comments on the plan, which could be adjusted before it is presented to the UW Board of Trustees during its regular teleconference meeting June 10.

Under the plan, the university would have a 15-week semester, beginning August 24 and ending December 4. Students would not return to campus after Thanksgiving, and all courses would move to fully online instruction beginning Nov. 23. Final exams would take place through distance technologies.

The two-day midsemester break and three days before Thanksgiving would be converted to instructional days.

Along with this, the spring 2021 semester would start on January 25, one week later than had been planned, and spring break would be eliminated.

The plan also has the goal of requiring students and employees to be tested for COVID-19, and provide results, within 14 days before they return to Albany County. There would also be online COVID-19 training developed for students and employees to take before the semester begins.

The university is currently working on converting residence hall rooms to single rooms, and to modify the residential dining plan to facilitate social distancing.

You can see a complete draft of the plan here. Input is being accepted through Friday, June 5, at this online portal.