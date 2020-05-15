The University of Wyoming is taking steps toward a resumption of in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester.

In a presentation to the UW Board of Trustees on Thursday, Acting President Neil Theobald gave an outline of effort that will be used to develop a plan for a resumption of on-campus educational experiences. The hope is to have the plan ready to present to the board by early June at the latest.

The planning process is based on five principles and standards:

Keep the COVID-19 virus off of campus, to the extent possible

Reduce the probability of transmission

Rapidly identify and contain cases

Reduce environmental contamination by extensively cleaning and disinfecting UW facilities

Provide clear communication and resources

UW officials have estimated the cost of returning to in-person instruction at a total of $46 million for the fall semester.